Wiamoase Youth Congratulate Frema

Akosua Frema Osei Opare

The Chiefs and people of Wiamoase in the Ashanti region have sent their well-wishes to Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare on her reappointment.

In a statement, they thanked President Akufo-Addo for his decision to reappoint madam Frema, a native of Wiamoase.

That, they said was a mark of the confidence reposed in the woman.

“Our hearts are overwhelmed with joy for your reappointment as the Chief of Staff. This, we believe is as a result of your earnest work in service to Mother Ghana”, the statement from the Wiamoase Youth Association (WYA) which has Harrison Osei and Gyau Baffour as Interim President and Assistant Secretary respectively.”

It said “the members and people of Wiamoase Youth Association rejoice with you not only for your reappointment but also because you’ve given hope to us especially the women in this community and the nation as a whole.”

Though much was anticipated of her as the first female to hold the office of Chief of Staff in this country, they noted that jjust as she promised, Frema served passionately, saying “you discharged your duty diligently in accordance with the laws of the country thus; The Constitution 1992 and the Transitional Act of Ghana in your capacity as Chairperson recently.”

They could not but eulogised one of their, stating that “as a distinguished academician, your influence in establishment and provision of educational tools and equipment to schools, especially schools in Wiamoase and its environs were enormous and we therefore encourage you to continue as such.”

Apart from that, the WYA noted that “you possessed a very good interpersonal skills and has been marvellous in the discharge of your mandate as the Chief of Staff of this Republic” and that “you’ve served as an epitome, great pillar and mentor to the youths, especially Women in our contemporary society.”

“You deserved where you are because of loyalty, competence, hardwork, self dedication, resilience and pragmatic and also the yeoman’s job you executed”, the statement said.

To that end, the Wiamoase Youth Association said they are poised to rally behind Frema to succeed as Chief Of Staff of the Republic of Ghana whiles wishing her well.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu