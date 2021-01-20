Government Supports 145 PWDS

Some 147 Persons with Disabilities in the Sekyere Afram Plain district of the Ashanti Region have been supported with an undisclosed amount of money as a business start-up to support their livelihoods.

District Chief Executive, Joseph Owusu Odenkyem said the Nana Addo-led administration is committed to improving the welfare of person with disabilities in the country.

“Government during his first term of office increased percentage share of the common fund and also introduced new measures by presenting items like fridges, hairdryers and other equipment’s to enable you to advance your businesses”, he said.

Mr. Owusu later urged them to make use of the money given them, adding, no amount is little to start-up a business.

Maame Ama, a beneficiary expressed gratitude to the government and the DCE for the support, saying, “we promise to use the money to enhance our livelihood.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke