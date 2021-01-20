Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh Heads Aircraft Accident Prevention Bureau

Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh as Commissioner for the newly established Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB).

His appointment was announced in a statement issued by the Aviation Ministry on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

According to the statement, Mr Prempeh holds Msc. in Transport Planning from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom and Bsc. in Planning from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He also pursued other air transport related competency-based courses and professional programmes including aircraft accident investigation and response course at Cranfield University, UK in 2019.

It would be recalled that following the passage of the Aircraft and Incident Act, 2020 (Act 1028) and its assent by Mr Akufo-Addo, the AIB was set up as an autonomous agency under the Ministry of Aviation.

The establishment of AIB is in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and its primary objective is to investigate, prevent, regulate and oversee the management of aircraft accidents and incidents that occur in Ghana and to provide for related matters.

By Melvin Tarlue