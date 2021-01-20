Mahama Files For Review Of Supreme Court Ruling

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has filed a review application challenging the ruling of the Supreme Court which dismissed his application for interrogatories.

The former President through his lawyers had filed the application before the court seeking leave to serve some 12 questions on the Electoral Commission.

Mr Mahama wanted the EC to answer among others, questions relating to the processes involved in the transmission of results from the constituencies to the regional offices of the EC.

He was also seeking to solicit responses on whether or not the National Communications Authority (NCA) in any way facilitated the transmission of results from the various centres to the national Headquarters of the EC.

But a seven-member panel of the court presided over by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the application as not establishing relevance for the grant of such application.

The former President has therefore, filed an application for review, seeking the court to reconsider its decision.

The application is scheduled for January 28, 2020.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak