Wimbledon Postponed For The First Time Since World War 2

One of Britain’s annual summer sporting competition, Wimbledon, has been postponed for the first time since World War Two.

The postponement has been necessitated by the continuous spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Club announced on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, that for the first time, the tournament will not be held since the second world war.

The Championships were scheduled to run from 29 June until 12 July, this year.

But as tennis officials prepared for emergency talks this week, cancellation swiftly became unavoidable, DGN Online gathered.

Annually, Wimbledon functions like a festival.

It is usually held over two weeks in the vast All-England Lawn Tennis Club.

The Club contains some 40 tournament and practice courts occupied by competitors and staff throughout the tournament.

The UK’s coronavirus deaths toll has reportedly increased 2,352.

By Melvin Tarlue