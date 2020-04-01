Volta Chiefs Caution Residents Against Housing Relatives from Covid-19 Epicenters

Torgbui Sri III of the Anlo State

Some Chiefs in the Volta Region have cautioned their subjects against housing relatives and visitors from Covid-19 epeicenters without following strict guidelines provided to prevent the spread of the disease.

They stressed that residents should prepare separate rooms for relatives and friends who have migrated from Covid- 19 prevalent areas.

Such visitors they said are enjoined to self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days to ensure they are not infected with the disease.

The Chiefs, particularly Torgbui Sri III of the Anlo State, Osie Adzatekpor VII of the Avatime Traditional Area and Deiga Kwadwo Dei XII of the Peki Traditional observed that the number of visitors to their areas have increased due to resent developments and gave separate directives as part of the effort to safeguard the health, safety of their subjects.

Osie Adza Tekpor in a statement suspended the traditional area’s Easter celebrations which is a major attraction to the place.

Deiga Kwadwo Dei XII of Peki in a statement also urged residents to maintain strict social distancing especially with new faces in the area.

Torgbui Sri in a facebook video also stressed that residents should be alert and report promptly to designated health facilities those with symptoms of Covid-19.

From Fred Duodu, Ho