Coronavirus Spreads To 5 Regions

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

The deadly coronavirus disease has spread to five regions as Easter region records its first confirmed case.

According to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu Eastern region is the latest region to join the league of region with confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Announcing the latest confirmed cases at a press briefing Accra the minister said as this morning the country has recorded 195 cases.

Giving the breakdown, he said, the Greater Accra Region has recorded 174 of the confirmed cases, 10 in the Northern Region, Ashanti Region has nine cases, while Upper West and Eastern Regions had one each.

He said a total of 4,560 tests for the virus had been conducted of which 195 people tested positive for Covid-19.

He said out of the 195 confirmed cases, 38 patients have so far been discharged; as test run on them proved negative; however, they were currently under self-quarantine.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said the death toll stands at five and total recoveries remain three.

The two research centers in the country namely: Noguchie Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research (KCCR) have so far conducted a total of 4,560 tests for COVID-19 in the country.

Dr Badu Sarkodie, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), in a breakdown, said out of the total tests conducted in the country, 4,225 were from NMIMR while the remaining 335 came from KCCR.

Government in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus has imposed a two-week restriction on the movement of persons in some 40 localities in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

They comprise 26 areas in Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA), which includes Awutu Senya East, a municipality in the Central Region and 14 in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and adjoining districts.

By DGN Online