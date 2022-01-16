Women’s FA Cup Launch, Draw Set For January 20

The 2021/22 Ghana Women’s FA Cup competition is set to be launched live on TV on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

The new season will see a rise in the number of participating clubs from the current 32 to 64 where 44 Division Regional Women’s Division One Clubs and 20 Women’s Premier League Clubs will be competing for glory.

The Women’s FA Cup Round of 64 will see clubs in the Women’s Premier League and Regional leagues being paired on a Regional basis before graduating on a Zonal basis from the Round of 16.

The Round of 64 will begin on the weekend of February 4-7 with the Round of 32 will be honored on February 25 to March 1, 2022, and the Round of 16 being played on the weekend of March 25-28, 2022.

The Quarterfinals which will be played on a National basis will take place between April 14-18, 2022 with Semi-finals on May 6-9, 2022 with the final slated for June 5th.

Hasaacas Ladies FC is the defending Champions of the Ghana Women’s FA Cup trophy after defeating Techiman-based Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.