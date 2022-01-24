World Economic Forum Meets From May 22-26

Klaus Schwab

THE WORLD Economic Forum (WEB) has announced it will hold its Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from Sunday, May 22 to Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Under the theme ‘Working Together, Restoring Trust’ the Annual Meeting 2022 will be the first global in-person leadership event since the start of the pandemic.

The Annual Meeting 2022 which returns to Davos-Klosters after a two-year hiatus will offer world leaders an opportunity to take stock of the state of the world and shape partnerships and policies for the crucial period ahead.

Topics on the agenda will include the pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, building a better future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism, and harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, said: “After all the virtual meetings taking place in the last two years, leaders from politics, business and civil society have to convene finally in person again. We need to establish the atmosphere of trust that is truly needed to accelerate collaborative action and to address the multiple challenges we face.”

Adrian Monck,

Managing Director of

World Economic Forum, also indicated that the forum will continue to communicate closely with the Swiss government on the public health situation in Switzerland adding that the meeting will take place as long as all necessary conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of its participants and the host community.

During the Davos Agenda 2020, heads of state and government and international organisations shared their priorities for a challenging year ahead. They joined leaders from business and civil society and spoke on the global economic outlook, inequality, healthy futures, climate and resilience.

