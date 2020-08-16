WR NPP Gears Up For Elections With Campaign Team

The Western Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has inaugurated a 20-member campaign team for the December 7 general elections.

By this move, the regional NPP is all geared up for the upcoming general elections.

The mandate of the team would among other things, to ensure that the party’s presidential candidate, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, wins massively to retain the presidential seat.

They are also to work hard to ensure that the Regional NPP wins more parliamentary seats for the party in the region.

The campaign team has the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Deputy Regional Minister, Gifty Eugenia Kusi; the CEO of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahene Aidoo and the Effia-Kwesimitsim Municipal Chief Executive, Kojo Acquah among others as members.

A statement signed by the Regional Secretary of the party, Charles Bissue said the appointments were done at a meeting held on August 13, 2020.

He indicated that all the Regional Executives were defacto members of the campaign team.

He congratulated all the appointees and said he looked forward for fruitful collaboration among the members towards the general elections.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi