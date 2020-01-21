YEA, NEIP Sign Sustainable Jobs Partnership

Mr. Frimpong (left) exchanging a copy of the MoU with Mr. Kumah

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) have entered a new partnership.

The partnership which was entered into on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two State agencies, is aimed at providing sustainable jobs to Ghanaian youth nationwide.

Under the partnership, about 10,000 who are at the exit stage of YEA’s programmes would be trained and provided the necessary know-how to come out with innovative and sustainable business plans.

The plans to be accepted by the two agencies as sustainable and innovative, are to be funded with various amounts by NEIP under the Presidential Business Support Programme.

John Ampontuah Kumah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEIP and Justin Kodua Frimpong, CEO of YEA, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective Institutions at a short ceremony held at the head office of YEA.

Mr. Kumah in a short remark before the signing of the MoU, started that the partnership is in pursuance of President Akufo-Addo’s vision of providing decent and sustainable jobs for Ghanaian youth.

He said the training will last for a period of one year.

Meanwhile, Mr. Frimpong observed the need to help the youth create sustainable jobs.

BY Melvin Tarlue