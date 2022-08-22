Year of Roads Not A Slogan But Reality- Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has touted his achievements in the road sector with a strong claim that roads infrastructure under his regime is unmatched in the Fourth Republic.

According to him, the Year of Roads mantra was not just a slogan but a reality and a very successful programme.

“The road infrastructure that has been established since I became President, let me use this famous word, is unprecedented.

“We have never seen so much in the roads sector. Let’s put it as far as the 4th Republic is concerned. Roads Minister likes to say, since independence,” President Akufo-Addo said these on Radio Upper West on Monday August 22, 2022 during his working visit to the Upper West Region.

Citing an example of his massive road infrastructure project in the country, he mentioned that the Upper West Region alone has had 18 road projects completed since 2017 while 110 more road projects are ongoing.

“Government has expanded the road network dramatically. Obviously when you’re starting from zero, when you get to four, it doesn’t look as if you’ve got very far, but from zero to four in itself is a big movement, and when you get to five or six or seven, then you realise that you’re beginning to succeed.”

He assured the people that contractors are not going to be left high and dry, saying that “At the end of the day, if they don’t get paid, the development of our road infrastructure stalls. Things are going to work out, they are definitely going to work out.”

In 2020, President Akufo-Addo declared the year as ‘Year of Roads’. This was repeated in 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, in Wa, President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Wa Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, and also inspected ongoing work on the Youth Resource Centre, which is nearly completed.

By Vincent Kubi