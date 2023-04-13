YFM Kumasi Wins ‘Y Clash Of The DJs’

Y FM Kumasi DJs receiving their cash prize from the organisers

Protégés of DJs from Y102.5 FM in Kumasi beat their counterparts from Y107.9 FM-Accra and Y97.9 FM-Takoradi to retain the title as champions at the battle of the DJs, ‘Y Clash of the DJs’.

The three-hour battle of the DJs witnessed ground-breaking performances from protégé DJs and saw them pushing the limits like never seen before.

The battle started off with Y97.9 FM-Takoradi taking a quick lead in round one, leaving a trail of dust behind for their sister stations.

The audience witnessed a swift change of events as Y102.5 FM-Kumasi found its balance and rhythm to overtake Y97.9FM-Takoradi with an epic score gap in the second round.

The reigning champions proved they were not ready to give up the title and maintained the lead until the fifth round which witnessed a slight turn of events in favour of Y107.9 FM-Accra, but that did not faze the champions.

At the end of the sixth and final round, Y102.5 FM-Kumasi, host of the contest managed to poll a total of 540 points to maintain the title as reigning champions with Y97.9 FM-Takoradi coming in second place with 528 points. Y107.9 FM-Accra came in third place with 458 points.

The winning team took home a cash prize of GH¢4,000 plus souvenirs from sponsors whilst the first and second runners-up took home GH¢2,000.00 and GH¢1,000.00 respectively.

TJ, DJ of Takoradi, was crowned the best hypeman of the night and walked home with GH¢1,000.00 cash.

Protégé DJ Astee from Takoradi also emerged best DJ of the night, walking away with GH¢1,000.00 cash.

Judges were greatly impressed by the performance of the protégé DJs and applauded them for their talent and hard work.

They also expressed profound surprise at their commitment and grit. They commended YFM for putting up such an impeccable display of talents and also giving room and special attention to the development of the future of Ghanaian DJing.

The fourth edition of ‘Y Clash of the DJs’ was sponsored by HD Plus Ghana, Darling Lemon Drink and Gold Circle Condoms from SFH.