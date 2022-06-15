YFM Launches 2nd Season Of ‘Brain Bank’

Eddie Blay

Ghana’s ever-ingenious radio brand, YFM, has launched the second edition of its brain booster radio quiz, ‘Brain Bank’.

The 2022 edition of the ‘Brain Bank’ seeks to empower teaching and learning, whilst expanding the minds of both listeners and contestants on their knowledge of Ghana, and its dynamic and colourful culture.

The quiz, which will take place across the Y-Triangle (Y107.9FM-Accra, Y102.5-Kumasi and Y97.9 FM-Takoradi) is not a privilege for a few but for every youth out there who wants to boost their brain power and enrich their knowledge.

Programmes Manager for Y107.9FM, Eddy Blay Jnr, speaking at the launch of the 2022 edition of the ‘Brain Bank’ quiz shared how one can qualify for the contest.

He disclosed one has to answer 10 questions in sixty (60) seconds to book a place in the contest.

“Interested persons can log onto our website www.yfmghana.com, fill in their contact details and answer 10 questions in 60 seconds to qualify for the contest. Alternatively, one can also call into the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’ which airs between 9:00am to 12:00pm on weekdays to answer 10 questions in 60 seconds to secure a place in the contest,” he added.

A special segment in the weekly quiz show will see a wildcard skip the group stages and zoom straight into the semi-finals.

“This segment, dubbed ‘Knowing Ghana’ will test the knowledge of listeners on Ghana’s culture with the highest scorer here automatically qualifying to the semis. This segment will test our knowledge on how well we know our culture and also promote tourism in Ghana,” he stated.

Explaining the modalities of the quiz, Mr. Blay said: “After the initial contest, competitors will now progress to the group stage of the competition where the 27 highest scorers will be put into nine groups, with each group having three members who will compete for nine winners to be selected.”

The nine winners from the group stage will now move to the quarter-final stage and then be placed in groups of three to compete for the three final slots.

These will happen on the Triangle, after the quarter-finals. Three contestants will now battle it out at the regional level, to represent their respective regions of Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

The ultimate winner of the battle of three, will walk away with a cash prize of GH¢10,000 plus an all-expense paid trip to a holiday destination of choice in Ghana.

The 2022 edition of the ‘Brain Bank’ is sponsored by Edusol Consult, a leading name in promoting and facilitating overseas education for Ghanaian students, and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).