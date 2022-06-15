Amberlyn Ampadu Crowned Miss Kidi Ghana 2022

Amberlyn Asante Ampadu (middle) flanked by 1st and 2nd runner-ups

Eleven-year-old Amberlyn Asante Ampadu of the Ridge Church School in Accra, was crowned Miss Kidi Ghana at the grand finale of the beauty pageant held Saturday at the Airport View Hotel.

She beat off competition from other contestants to pick the crown after six weeks of intensive competition.

For her prize, Amberlyn took home a brand new tablet, fabrics from sponsors as well as sponsored international trip to represent Ghana on the world stage.

“I am elated to win the crown and I also want to congratulate all the finalists. I look forward to making a positive impact on our society with the various tasks I intend to undertake,” she said.

Tracy Nhiyra Wiafe of the Unique Care School was adjudged the first runner-up and Tori Agbanu of Blooming Bud International School grabbed the second runner-up position.

Tracy, who emerged 1st runner-up, won two individual honours, including Miss Catwalk and Personality, while Tori won the Miss Eloquence Award.

The event, which seeks to give kids a good foundation to launch their beauty pageant ambitions at a younger age, was opened to female kids between the ages of five and 12.

Madam Afua Asantewaa, Executive Director of ASKOF Production, organisers of the pageant, said that helping young aspiring models and setting a good foundation for their modelling careers was the ultimate aim of the pageant, which is the first of its kind in Africa.

She noted that the African edition of the pageantry would be launched very soon as it offers a platform for children to showcase their talents.

The second edition of the Miss Kidi Ghana pageant was sponsored by Top Choco and 2927, a recreational event centre located in Tesano.

The first edition of Miss Kidi Ghana was won by Lady Precious, an 11-year-old student from Believers School in Accra.