YFM To Unearth Future Of Rap Through ‘Rapture’

Accra-based urban radio station, YFM, has begun the search for the next ‘Rap God’ to unearth new talents under the ‘Rapture’ reality talent show.

‘Rapture’, which is beautifully and creatively, coined from Rap, Culture and Future, will see the winner take home a whopping GH¢10,000, among other amazing prizes.

According to the curators of the show, interested rappers can secure a place and compete with the best rappers in the country by downloading the ‘Rapture’ beat, and dropping some pretty ‘sick’ bars to justify their inclusion.

Speaking about the 2022 edition of ‘Rapture’, the project lead and presenter at YFM, Ato Kwamina, noted that the influence of rap music in Ghana has been positive, and as the most celebrated youth oriented media brand in Ghana, YFM has to contribute to its growth.

“Since the hip-hop genre started in Ghana in the 1990s, rap has had a positive impact on Ghanaian youth, serving as an outlet, both for listeners and artistes, and for understanding the hardships of growing up within the struggles of inner city life.

“Hence we put together ‘Rapture’ to represent our Ghanaian culture, where a fusion of hip-hop beats with African sounds is used to create a whole new genre. Ours is different from Western hip-hop, because it involves our local languages like Twi, Ga, Ewe, Hausa, pidgin, among others.

“It’s not only about our culture, but the future as well. For us at YFM, rap has limitless opportunities for Ghanaian youth interested in the genre, and we promise to be there through it all,’’ he assured.

To stand a chance of winning GH¢10,000, register by visiting www.yfmghana.com, and click on the ‘Rapture’ artwork. You will receive an email confirmation with ‘Rapture’ beats.

Audition at your nearest YFM studios: YFM Accra (107.9 FM), YFM Takoradi (97.9 FM), YFM Kumasi (102.5 FM).