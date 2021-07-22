You Are Cushioned By Glico… Hasaacas Ladies Told

Officials of Glico, Hasaacas Ladies and some of the players displaying the insurance cover

Glico Group Limited on Tuesday presented an insurance cover worth GH¢150,000 and a special cash prize to each member of the Hasaacas Ladies Football Club at its Adabraka head office.

The package is to support the team for the forthcoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League qualifiers in Cote d’Ivoire.

Acting Head of Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Kukua Apprey, said at the presentation ceremony, “It is a sports insurance package and all the 30-member team are going to be part of it, so ladies and gentlemen of the team go out there and give your best knowing that you are cushioned by Glico.”

She added, “The total of this is GH¢150,000. There are also other cash donations that we are making to the club.”

CEO of Hasaacas Ladies, in her response said, “This is good and a step in the right direction. Glico, this is the first of its kind and we are not going to disgrace the country.

“If we are able to make the mark next year, it is not only going to be Hasaacas ladies, but might go there with another team.”

The qualifiers are scheduled for next week.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum