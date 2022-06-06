You Didn’t Blog Our Wedding But Wanted Divorce Interview- Patapaa To Zionfelix

Liha Miller and Patapaa

Musician Patapaa is still berating Zion Felix over his allegations that the blogger wanted to ruin his marriage with his German wife Liha Miller.

Last week, the One-corner crooner accused Zion of being on a mission to destroy their marriage. This was after Zion unveiled snippets of his upcoming interview with Liha.

But in a reaction, Zion denied any amorous relationship with Patapaa’s wife.

He said he only interviewed her.

But his reaction only infuriated Patapaa the more.

In a new video in circulation, he described Zion as a womaniser while questioning the real motive behind his trip to Germany to meet Liha.

According to him, Zion didn’t attend their wedding to blog about it but he was quick to go to Germany to interview his wife about rumours that they were divorced.

“You refused to attend and blog about our wedding, but when you heard about divorce, you have gone to interview my wife,” Patapaa angrily said in the video.