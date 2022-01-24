You Will Hear from Me When NPP Opens Nominations -Masloc CEO

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakaria,the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Loans Centre (MASLOC), has expressed her willingness to represent the good people of Yendi constituency adding that constituents will her from her when the NPP opens nominations.

According to her, preparations has been made awaiting the opening of nominations to decide whether she will contest for the primaries for the ticket of the NPP in the Yendi constituency.

“ Yes I have intentions to come back to yendi so when nominations are opened you will hear from me.”

The MASLOC Boss is optimistic that at the right time she will be able to win the primaries and represent the good people of the Yendi.

“ I have invested money in people in the constituency, I empowered the youth in terms of giving them jobs which earned them monthly salaries.”

She urged delegates to desist from voting for candidates who come with money to deceive them and rather vote for persons who will be able to transform the lives of constituents and ensure that the constituency is developed for the benefit of the good people of Yendi.

Hajia Abibata made this known in an interview monitored by DGN Online on Gbewa Show on NTV ,a television station based in Tamale in the Northern region.

The Yendi constituency is a traditional seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) until 2008 when an independent candidate won the seat.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi ,Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani won the seat back for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2012 and 2016.

The former Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani however, decided not to seek re-election in 2020.

In 2020, Farouk Aliu Mahama , Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakaria and Alhaji Baba Daney contested for the parliamentary primaries in the yendi constituency.

However, Farouk Aliu Mahama emerged as the winner with 244 votes whiles Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakaria polled 210 with Alhaji Baba Daney obtained 139 votes.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale