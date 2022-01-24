AFCON: Comoros Goalkeeper Ahamada Recovers From COVID-19 Hours To Cameroon Clash

Comoros will be able to count on their goalkeeper Ali Ahamada, negative for Covid, for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations against Cameroon Monday evening.

During the Covid tests carried out this Monday morning, Ali Ahamada tested negative.

According to Lequipe, the goalkeeper should be able to play against Cameroon in Yaoundé in the round of 16 if he passes the additional examinations.

Earlier, there had been reports that with all three goalkeepers unavailable due to positive Covid-19 tests and injury, giant-killers Comoros will place an outfield player between the posts when they tackle hosts Cameroon on Monday.

Debutants Comoros, representing an Indian Ocean nation of less than one million people, stunned four-time champions Ghana to reach the second round as one of the four best third-placed teams.

The other last-16 showdown on Monday pits the other newcomers, Gambia, against Guinea, who will miss their suspended captain, Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, in Bafoussam.