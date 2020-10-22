You’re Competent – Volta Chief To Nana

President Akufo-Addo flanked by some queenmothers in the Volta Region

THE PARAMOUNT Chief of Afife and President of the Afife Traditional Council, Togbui Adrakpanya VI, has described President Akufo-Addo as a competent, compassionate, great and visionary leader who is deserving of second term in office.

“We have been keenly monitoring your development focus and agenda for the nation and wish to state that you have done excellently well even beyond our imagination, considering the state of the economy you inherited. We are proud of you as a chief of this traditional area and President of the Republic of Ghana,” Togbui Adrakpanya VI said during a durbar at Afife on Tuesday to welcome the President on his tour of the region.

“We want to state without any reservation that you are a great and visionary leader and by your sterling leadership you have changed the face of leadership in Ghana. We see in you a competent and compassionate president,” he said.

He stated that the President has ensured that Ghana is winning the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, adding, “Just this morning, we heard that a survey conducted by an international media network in Asia ranks Ghana as the first country in Africa and the third in the world as far as combatting the Covid-19 pandemic and mitigating its impact is concerned. We are proud of you, Your Excellency.”

Togbui Adrakpanya VI stated that farmers in the town are benefitting from the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, evidenced in the availability of subsidized fertilisers and other farm implements.

Also, he indicated that the two senior high schools in the traditional area, namely Afife Senior High Technical School and Wovenu Senior High School at Tadzevu have seen some levels of facelifts.

“The 12-classroom blocks started by the previous government in each of the senior high schools are at now at the stage of completion. Another 12-classroom block has been awarded with ultra-modern water closet toilet facility,” the Afife chief said.

He continued, “Again, the construction of a 40-unit market stall with 20-seater ultra-modern toilet each has been awarded at Afife and Tadzevu markets, and work is progressing steadily. Contract for another six-unit classroom at the Afife RC School has been awarded. Several projects, including Agoredeke School Block, maternity ward at Afife Health Centre have either been completed or are ongoing.”

Chieftaincy Title

It would be recalled that on November 20, 2016, exactly four years ago, then candidate Akufo-Addo was enstooled as a chief of the Afife Traditional Area, under the stool name Togbui Dzigbordi-Dunenyo Fiaga I.

“Let me reiterate that the conviction that necessitated that enstoolment is your demonstration of love to this country of ours in spite of many bizarre and controversial situations you endured for the sake of the development of Ghana,” Togbui Adrakpanya VI said.

“When you had reason to dispute the results of the 2016 general elections, for instance, you did not resort to arms and mutiny as we are seeing in other countries. You rather took your case before the Supreme Court of Ghana. And, even though you respectfully disagreed with the judgment of the Court, you peacefully and humbly respected the Court decision,” he noted.

“It is for this reason we chose the title ‘Dzigbordi-Dunenyo Fiaga’ meaning ‘king of patience, peace and development’.