Yvonne Nelson bids Bob Pixel Farewell

Ghanaian award-winning actress cum producer, Yvonne Nelson, has bid the late photographer Emmanuel Bobbie, known as Bob Pixel, farewell following his sudden demise on Thursday, February 26, 2021.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share her fond memories with the legendary photographer Bob Pixel.

She wrote “9 years ago, I met this beautiful soul, I felt his greatness the minute I stepped onto our set…..the chemistry was instant.”

She added “His jokes were like that of your favorite comedian, he was FUNNY. I remember how we couldn’t stop talking about photography, politics, and social media, I convinced him to open an Instagram account, so we did right there, immediately”.

“ I couldn’t believe he had so many great shots and was hiding them behind his computer (jokes) today I’m writing a goodbye note on Instagram ??? Cant be real. WAKE UP BOB!!!!💔we spoke Bobby! How could you leave this way? I can hear your voice in my head. Played your voice notes a zillion times! Every camera click my entire career has been from your camera”.

“ You became family! You are family….bobby….so much I wanna say! @bobpixel Are you playing a prank on us?” she said.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the celebrated photographer died after suffering from a short illness.

Bobbie who is well known for his professional works for high-profile politicians and celebrities left behind three children.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke