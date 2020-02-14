Yvonne Okoro Rescues Mothers Who Could Not Pay Medical Bills

Some of the mothers who were rescued with their babies

Actress Yvonne Okoro on Wednesday paid an amount of GH¢26, 810.45 to clear medical bills for some 13 needy mothers at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

The mothers could not go home after being delivered of their babies because they could not afford to pay their bills.

Some of them spent more than two months at the maternity ward of the hospital, while others spent two weeks.

One of them was owing the hospital close to GH¢8,000.

Yvonne, together with her sisters Elizabeth Okoro and Roseline Okoro, visited the maternity ward on Wednesday to settle the bills so the mothers could finally take their babies home.

The gesture was part of Yvonne’s yearly charity activity to give back to society, which has contributed immensely to her movie career.

In addition to the bills, she also donated some babies’ items worth thousands of Ghana cedis for the upkeep of their babies.

Among the items were Yazz sanitary pad, diapers, baby milk and powder. The rest included Ghandour babies’ products, hand sanitizers, Faytex, toothbrushes from Yazz, detergents and hand wash.

Speaking at the ceremony, the actress revealed that she was touched to come to the aid of the women after hearing their story.

The award-winning actress used the occasion to encourage young women to plan and make sure they are prepared before bringing babies into the world.

In his address, the Head of Public Relations at KBTH, Mr. Mustapha Salifu, thanked Yvonne for her benevolence and encouraged others in society to emulate her kind gesture.

By Francis Addo