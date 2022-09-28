Zahara To Rock 7th EMY Africa Awards

Zahara

Sensational South African Songstress Zahara is set to rock the 7th Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) award with live performances on Saturday, October 1, at the Grand Arena, Accra international conference center, Accra.

According to the organizer, Zahara, whose music has been classified loosely as ‘Afro-soul’, will thrill participants at the Awards with her captivating songs, in her native Xhosa language, and English.

Her music has been described as a mixture of styles popularized by Tracy Chapman and India Arie.

“ Zahara will perform songs from her album including her three chart-topping singles “Phendula”, “Impilo”, and “Stay,” they said.

With 17 South African Music Awards accolades, the singer is also a recipient of three Metro FM Awards, and one Nigeria Entertainment Award. Zahara was on the 2020 list of the BBC’s 100 Women.

Commenting on Zahara’s participation in the awards, EMY Africa CEO, Kojo Soboh said, “Clearly, she’s a class act and this is a musician who gels with EMY’s niche audience and the atmosphere we want to create at the final ceremony.

Her musical enthusiasm, drive, and versatility fit into the need of our guests.” She will be sharing the stage with some of Ghana’s celebrated crooners – Kwabena Kwabena and Akwaboah, as well as a charismatic gospel singer – Efe Grace. It, promises to be a beautiful event “ he said.

Zahara released her debut album Loliwe (2011), which went double platinum, and her second album, Phendula (2013). The songstress’ third album, Country Girl (2015), was certified triple platinum while her fourth album, Mgodi (2017), was her best-selling album and was certified platinum.

Her fifth album, Nqaba Yam (2021), peaked at number 1 on iTunes.

The ceremony is in partnership with the Diaspora affairs’ office of the president of Ghana, GIPC, Joy Entertainment, Labadi Beach Hotel, Rhythms Africa, and DSTV-Akwaaba Magic.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke