11 More Years For Me To Die – Paa George

Eighty-Five-Year-Old Kumawood actor, Paa George, has projected he will die but only when he turns 96.

A known figure in Ghana’s movie industry, Paa George is one of the old talents who are still strong after many years.

According to him, he knows he isn’t dying anytime soon because he told God he wants to die at age 96.

“I know that I’m definitely going to die. I asked for only 96 years on earth. I told God not to add anything to that duration. I must go and rest. I’m 85 years now so it’s left with only 11 years for me to die,” he told TV XYZ.

“Two years before I die, I’ll enjoy myself. I’ll sleep and sleep and sleep till sleep gets tired of me. I’ll stretch my legs in bed because I may not get that opportunity,” he added.

Asked what type of sleep he was referring to, he said, “Just as your mind tells you. My wife is still alive and you know what I’ll do with her in our bedroom knowing that I’m dying soon. Anyway, it’s none of your business. You’re too inquisitive.”