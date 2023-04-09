2 Cops Interdicted For Failing To Rescue Assaulted Colleague

Two police officers have been interdicted for looking on unconcerned for their colleague to receive beatings from thugs at the Wono Akotosu in the Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.

The thugs were said to have subjected the police officer to severe beatings.

A statement released by the Police read that the incident occurred at a snap checkpoint.

According to the statement, six suspects who are currently in the grips of the Police were in a taxi that was overloaded. After arriving at the checkpoint, a police officer stopped their vehicle and tried to search the taxi.

But for unknown reasons, the passengers in the cab who are now suspects pounced on the officer and started attacking him violently.

“The taxi which was overloaded with seven male adults caught the attention of one of the three officers on duty at the checkpoint. He, therefore, stopped them and requested to search the car. However, the suspects in an attempt to prevent the police officer from checking the car pounced on him and violently attacked him”, the statement added.

It took the intervention of a police reinforcement team to rescue the police officer who was helpless. He sustained injuries and has since been receiving treatment at the hospital.

During the incident, two other officers, G/Constable Isaac Boiatey and G/Constable Evans Owusu who were on duty with the attacked officer refused to rescue him. They only took his gun and left him in the hands of the suspects.

“Two Other officers, no 58741/41 G/Constable Isaac Boiatey and No. 61963 G/Constable Evans Owusu who were on duty with the attacked officer have been interdicted for their seeming failure to rescue their colleague, subdue the attackers and get them arrested. And have therefore been referred to the Police Professional and Standards Bureau, PPSB for investigation”, the statement indicated.

The suspects have been identified as Edward Boateng, Evans Addo, Yaw Kusi, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boateng, and Emmanuel Mensah. One other suspect is currently on the run.

BY Vincent Kubi