2 Dead In Winneba-Apam Road Crash

Tragedy struck along the Winneba-Apam highway when a Mercedes Sprinter bus with the registration number GT 5873-09 veered off the road and slammed into a tree atGomoaSimbrofo.

The tragic accident left 23 people injured, and two are believed to have died in the crash.

According to eyewitnesses, the Mercedes Sprinter passenger van was en route to Takoradi from Accra when its rear tires abruptly ruptured, forcing the vehicle to somersault before colliding with a nearby tree.

Prompt intervention from personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service at Apam and officers of the Ambulance Service helped to save lives, with 23 victims evacuated to the hospital.

While six of the injured were taken to the Winneba Trauma Hospital, the remaining 17 victims, including the van’s mate, were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital at Apam.

By Vincent Kubi