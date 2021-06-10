2021 Ghana Garden And Flower Show Slated For Aug. 25

Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Communications of Stanbic Bank

Gardening enthusiasts will converge at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra to mark the ninth edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show.

The five days event, which is to be held from August 25 to August 29, 2021, would celebrate the successes of previous events over the years under the theme, “9G: Nine years of green living.”

Over the past years, the event which is organised by Stratcomm Africa under the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement has strived to create a culture of environmental awareness by promoting the commercial, aesthetic and health benefits of horticulture and floriculture.

Launching the event over the weekend, the Head of Communications of Stanbic Bank, Mawuko Afadzinu, said the event offered a platform to share ideas and formulate strategies that would help floriculture industry grow.

“The industry is growing, even though we haven’t pushed it aggressively, and so platforms like this are to cause the industry to grow through clear and concerted strategies,” he added.

He urged industry players to create synergies to grow and promote the industry in a more profitable manner since there was larger market globally.

“A lot of countries appreciate, as we should do, the value of flowers and are ready to pay what it takes to get flowers and we also have what it takes to produce for them. And so, if we have a willing buyer, we just have to be willing producers to make the money and share and export joy to other people in other countries,” he said.

A board member of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, Mr. Bernard Tuffour, said the show could help boost the economy, as more jobs would be created, adding that the GGSF had come to stay because it had a “far-reaching” impact.

Since the inception of the show, he noted that a lot of entrepreneurs in the floriculture and horticulture industry have emerged and have in turn created employment for others.

By Issah Mohammed