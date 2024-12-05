2024 ‘The Luckiest’ Winner Grabs GH¢1 million

Ticket “12870” won the 2024 ‘The Luckiest’ draw and will receive the ultimate cash prize of GH¢1 million.

The 2024 edition organised by Genius Loci and regulated by the National Lottery Authority which opened in July received more than 300, 000 entries in three categories.

The categories that emerged winners during the draw include community wins, Bonus tickets wins and ultimate ‘luckiest wins.

Other categories that won in the community category are the Filling stations, trotro, Prisons as well as the Jewelers communities.

Chief Executive of the GeniusLoci Limited, organizers of ‘The Luckiest’ Mr. Dennis Adutwum in an interview with a section of journalists at an event held to announce the winners said the draw has to be held earlier than the usual date by the company due to the December 7 election.

He said the community category provided several people comprising individuals from the lower strata of society to win by buying tickets from GH¢1 to GH¢5,000 while tickets could also be purchased in other categories.

He said its engagement with the communities in Accra which brought the products to the people helped increased the number of participants from 120 000 to 300,000 with many of them winning various cash prizes.

Mr. Adutwum further hinted of plans by the company to extend ‘The Luckiest’ seasonal draw to other African countries including Nigeria,

He said instead of a community win, the draw will add the luckiest person as an additional feature who would be crowned as the ultimate winner instead of the ticket.

He added that with the collaboration of the NLA, the company will ensure that whoever wins is presented with the prize as required in previous draw held since its inception while it also embarks on corporate social responsibility in many communities.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah