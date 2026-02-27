2026 SONA: Fiscal Reforms Saved Ghana GH₵6bn – President Mahama

President John Mahama

President John Mahama has announced that government’s fiscal reforms have generated an estimated GH₵6 billion in savings for Ghanaians.

Speaking during the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Accra, the President said the gains were achieved through his government’s “Reset Agenda” and a major step towards reducing economic challenges facing and restoring stability in the financial system.

He said the reforms and macro economic adjustment are not only aimed at stabilising public finances but also has direct impact on household incomes.

“Our reforms have not only stabilised the economy; they have put tangible money back into the hands of everyday citizens. We estimate that the fiscal adjustments and tax relief measures we have implemented have freed up GH₵6 billion in disposable income for households across Ghana.”

The President also indicated that the positive reforms that have contributed to additional disposal income to families and businesses are attributed to prudent spending controls, revenue restructuring, and targeted tax reliefs.

Touching on economic indicators, President Mahama stated that inflation has declined significantly while overall macroeconomic stability has been restored which has helped strengthened purchasing power as well as the country’s economic recovery.

President Mahama further reiterated the governmnent’s commitment to sustain the reforms in order to protect livelihoods, promote growth and ensure long term economic resilience.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah