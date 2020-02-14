25 NABCO Trainees Get Permanent Jobs In Kpandai District

A total of 25 Nation Builders Corps(NABCO) personnel have gained permanent employment in the Kpandai district of the Northern region.

The personnel have therefore exited from the scheme to create employment opportunities for some unemployed youth in the area.

The Kpandai District Chief Executive(DCE), Atta Emmanuel Kofi Tatablata , made this known to journalists at the assembly’s meet the press briefing in Kpandai.

He revealed that the Nation Builders Corps(NABCO), has been beneficial to the youth of Kpandai and its environs and their families as well.

“Most of the graduate youth who would have taken to the street to engage in criminal activities have been engaged by NABCO and they get something at the end of the month “.He said

The NABCo programme in the Kpandai district has employed 243 youth under seven modules.

The program is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment.

The three year programme employed 100,000 trainees across the country with the aim to provide temporal employment , improve skills and employability to enable them gain experience for future job opportunities.

FROM Eric Kombat, Kpandai