Bawumia Jabs Mahama With Akomfem Politics

The 2024 Flagaberer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has slammed former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, John Dramani Mahama that his [Mahama] 20% ‘Akonfem mathematics’ can’t be equal to his [Bawumia] 70% digitalization efforts.

According to the Vice President, the ruling NPP government demonstrated commendable governance, warranting the support of Ghanaians for another term in office.

Speaking after a Unity Walk in Kwahu-Mpraeso on Saturday, 30th March 2024, Dr. Bawumia said, that having never been President of Ghana before and considering his acclaimed impact as Vice President, a vote for him, is a vote for bold solutions, while a vote for his main opponent is a vote for old solutions.

The Vice President explained “When you look at international reserve, Zongo development, roads, railways, airport, interchanges, schools, hospitals, public libraries, digitalization, Ghana Card, mobile money interoperability, digital address, e-pharmacy and in almost everything, we have performed better. These are just a few that I have mentioned. Everybody could attest to the fact that the NPP has really worked hard’’.

During John Mahama’s presidency, a controversy arose over the disappearance of guinea fowls, known locally as ‘Akonfem,’ which had been procured by the state. Even though Mahama has denied they were stolen, his opponents continue to use the incident to spite him in political campaigns.

However, the Vice President further said “Yet, somebody [Mahama] claims we should vote for him because he has done well, have you heard this before? Imagine you’ve written an exam with somebody and you scored 70% while the person got 20% and wants to be voted into power. What kind of mathematics is this? How do you expect the one who scored high to be rejected? This mathematics is what I call ‘Akonfem mathematics’’.

The flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, continued “Somebody has been president before and the question is: what did he do as president to address the problems of the country? He had no solutions and we all saw how he performed, leading to his exit from office. And now he says Ghanaians should bring him back’’.

He said “I have not been president before. I have only been a vice president and as vice president, I can point to a number of generational issues I have helped to resolve. By the grace of God, if you give me the opportunity, I will do more as president and resolve many issues.”

On comparative records between the NPP and NDC, Dr Bawumia said the data shows that the NDC comes nowhere near the NPP in many sectors.

He listed the NPP’s superior record in education, economic indicators, construction of hospitals, tourism, sports infrastructure, digitalization and many more.

“A vote for me is a vote for bold solutions. And a vote for my opponent is a vote for old solutions. i am coming with new ideas and bold solutions to move our country forward’’ the Vice President said.

“As I have said, I am coming up with a new tax system that will bring a flat tax rate and also grant tax amnesty to businesses and individuals. The future is technology and the youth of this country are important to drive what we want to do in technological advancement. That is why I have said we will train about 1million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications under my Presidency.”

He urged the public not to vote for John Mahama sicne he has declared to go for a honeymoon by stating that “Unlike Mahama, he wants a honeymoon after being elected, he won’t come back again so he won’t mind you. As for me, I’ll come back in 2028 so I will ensure I do my best for you all.

So everyone must campaign very well as stated earlier. Today, we are going to door to door, house to house to campaign to bring victory. It is possible, we are going to break the eight.”

The NPP flagbearer further urged the rank and file of the party, to come together and work very hard to win the 2024 presidential election, as well as the parliamentary majority.

-BY Daniel Bampoe