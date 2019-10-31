8% Ghanaians Die Before Retirement – Prof. Akosa

Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosah

About 80 percent of Ghanaians die before the retirement age of 60.

Experienced Ghanaian pathologist, Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, made this known on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Accra at the launch of Pruwealth, an insurance product of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana Limited.

He said the statistic was from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“Young people die in this country (Ghana) plenty,” he said.

On the contrary, he said, in the UK, only 9 percent of people die before the age of 60.

He therefore encouraged insurance companies to work with the National Insurance commission to have a relook at their policies especially on age limit for insurance products.

He urged that insurance companies must focus on the health of their clients or potential clients rather than just the retirement age.

The pathologist also encouraged the masses to exercise daily to ensure that they live long.

“Atleast 30 minutes walk daily is the guarantee for longevity in life, according to Prof. Akosa who is the Board Chairman of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana Limited,” he said.

BY Melvin Tarlue