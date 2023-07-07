Ablekuma Slain Cop Goes Home July 15

A police officer who was on duty in a bullion van at Ablekuma Fan Milk in Accra who was tragically murdered by armed robbers at a fuel station is to be buried this month.

The officer, G/L/CPL Amoah Callistus, was shot multiple times by one of the four men on top of two separate motorbikes when they pulled a surprise attack on the bullion van as it entered the StarOil Filling Station at Ablekuma Fanmilk.

The robbers managed to escape from the scene with a bag they took from the van, even as the driver bolted.

CCTV footage and amateur videos emerged after the attack, showing how the policeman died, even when some residents of the area managed to rush him to the nearest health facility after the robbers had left the scene.

In an obituary shared online, it said that there will be a pre-burial service for G/L/CPL Amoah Callistus on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the St. George Catholic Church, Police Depot, Tesano, Accra, immediately followed by the funeral rites.

His body will be moved to the family house on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

A short burial mass will also take place on that day at Kologu, Navrongo, in the Upper East Region.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two men in connection with the crime since the incident on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

By Vincent Kubi