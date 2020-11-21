Ace Power Promises World Champ

Some of the boxers from Ace Power

Newly-launched boxing promoters, Ace Power Promotions, have promised to produce a world champion for the country in the next few years.

The boxing promotion and talent grooming outfit was unveiled at a press conference in Accra on Thursday.

The Head of Corporate and Legal Affairs for Ace Power Promotions, Kizito Akudago, assured that their arrival would spur the revival of boxing in the country.

Akudago said that his outfit would nurture and develop boxing talents for the country.

He assured Ghanaians that they would commit resources to ensure that the country produced a world champion in the coming years.

Akudago said that they would refine the sport and make it appealing to Ghanaians.

He appealed to Ghanaians to embrace boxing as one of the country’s topmost sporting disciplines.

“We have a duty as boxing promoters to identify and nurture talent. Our aspirations here are to be able to give the young boxers here the opportunity to exhibit their talents. We are here to provide the ingredient that has always made boxing unique in the country. We are going to be number one.

“We intend to give Ghana world champions. For a long time, we have been starved of that opportunity. Ghana at one stage had Azumah Nelson, DK Poison and the rest. Quite recently, a few of our young boxers have tried to come in but it has not been like it used to be. We have stepped in now to nurture and ensure that we get more world champions,” he said.

As a statement of intent, Ace Boxing Promotions have signed three young boxers.

The boxers are Holy Dorgbetor, Daniel Aduku and Emmanuel Baidoo. The immediate assignments for the boxers are bouts on November 29 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.