Veep Gifts Faisal Fresh Bus

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has gifted a 39-seater to the premiership side, King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah, president of the club has said.

Dr. Bawumia’s kind gesture towards the Kumasi-based side comes after Alhaji Grusah made a public plea for well to do persons in the society to come to their aid with a new bus.

He also petitioned the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to come to their aid on the same issue.

Alhaji Grusah in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM has now confirmed that they have received a new bus from Vice-President Dr. Bawumia.

“It is true; I have received a bus from the Vice-President. We have received a 39-seater VVIP bus from him. He called me into his office and gave me the bus. He said he had heard a lot about me and decided to help me.

“We went to show him the particular bus we wanted and he agreed to get it for us. The bus was registered in 2017. This is a great motivation for the entire team for us to do well in the league. We will brand the bus nicely,” he said.