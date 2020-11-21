Achimota Golf Club ‘Sends Off’ Korea Envoy In Style

Achimota Golf Club captain Amoafo-Yeboah (R) presenting the plaque to the Korean Ambassador

Achimota Golf Club and the Korean community in Ghana on Wednesday played a special golf tournament at the club.

The 10-aside competition was in honor of the outgoing Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Sungsoo Kim, an avid golfer, a member of the club who has finished his tenure.

It was the Asians who carried the day after an emphatic 3.5-1.5 results.

And for their efforts, they received massive applause from their Ghanaian counterparts.

The club presented the ambassador with a special plaque with the inscription, “Honoring a special club member – His Excellency Kim Sungsoo – thank you for your exceptional contribution and paramount dedication to Achimota Golf Club. Our best wishes go with you.”

Ghana Golf Association (GGA) President, Mr. Mike Aggrey, who was instrumental in putting together the send off tournament, said, “It has indeed been a great pleasure playing with you at this great club. You will fondly be remembered for your dedication and warm friendship. I, on behalf of our club, wish you the very best in your future endeavors.”

He added, “Don’t hesitate to join us on the course anytime you are in Ghana; send our best regards to your countrymen.”