Afriyie Akoto Is Arrogant- Minority NDC

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament has rejected Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

According to the Minority side on the vetting Committee, Dr. Afriyie Akoto is arrogant.

The Minority said in answering some of the questions during his vetting, he displayed sharp arrogance.

He is one of Akufo-Addo’s minister nominees whose approval is facing problems.

Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson and Minister-designate for Food Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have also been rejected for various reasons.

By Melvin Tarlue