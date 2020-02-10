AIPS Extols SWAG

Kwabina Yeboah with William Dodzi Ezah and Osei Asibey

The Association of International Sports Press (AIPS) has commended the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) for the consistent effort in developing young journalists, enhancing growth, promoting innovation and bringing practising sports journalists under the umbrella of SWAG and AIPS.

The President of AIPS Global, Gianni Merlo, in an interview with www.swagghana.com, said Africa is improving and becoming more powerful and SWAG’s effort towards this cannot go unnoticed.

“Ghana as an institution is working well and doing the right things. They are the biggest of our membership from Africa and we applaud the effort of SWAG. Ghana is involved in every activity of AIPS and we consider as the most active member from Africa,” Merlo said.

The Vice-President for AIPS Globa,l Evelyn Watta, said, “I am overwhelmed by the participation of Ghanaian journalists in the AIPS Young Reporters Programme and the AIPS Sports Media Awards, where we have had especially women from Ghana participating. They have been excellent and I am proud to say that Ghana has quality journalists with quality skills.”

AIPS Africa President, Michelle Obi, in his report for the Budapest Congress commended SWAG for efficiency and elegance in hosting the 6th AIPS Africa Congress dubbed ‘Accra 2019’ and congratulated SWAG for the introduction of e-ballot for its last elections. He commended SWAG for the rapid growth of membership under AIPS and promises AIPS’ training support for SWAG.

SWAG represented by President Kwabena Yeboah and General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey participated in the 83rd AIPS Congress in Budapest, where about 400 sports journalists from over 100 countries participated and deliberated on issues, including the freedom of the journalist, gender gap in sports media, sports for youth, investigative journalism and others.

The congress also had sessions with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Sebastien Coe of World Athletics, leaders of teqball, handball, rugby and many other international federations.

The 2021 edition of the AIPS Congress will be held in Rome, Italy.