Akonnor Hails Annan …Kotoko Bags GH¢ 440,000 From Gate

Felix Annan



Asante Kotoko safest pair of hands, Felix Annan is in the good books following his stellar performance in their CAF Confederations Cup game on Wednesday.

To coach Akonnor, the goalkeeper’s performance places him (Akonnor) in a difficult position as to how to describe him.

The fine goalkeeper demonstrated brilliance to deny ZESCO United an opportunity to cancel Kotoko’s lead by saving a penalty before recess.

Thereafter, he made a timely intervention which ensured the Porcupine Warriors finished the Kumasi game with a 2-1 win, to hand them three points.

And describing the agile shot stopper after the game, coach Akonnor told the media “Felix is brilliant and we are so happy to have him. No words to describe him. He helps the team a lot.”





Annan has saved two of the last three penalties he has faced in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kotoko next face Nkana FC on February 24.

Meanwhile, Kotoko’s director of communications, Sarfo Duku, has confirmed that his outfit earned an equivalent of ¢440,000 from the game.



“It’s true we made ¢ 440,000 from the gate proceeds.”

“Deduction is now ongoing to know the net for Asante Kotoko”



It has emerged that Kotoko sold over 25,000 tickets with prices ranging from GH¢ 80, GH¢ 50 and GH¢ 20 which saw the stadium almost full.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum