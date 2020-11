President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver an update tonight on the Coronavirus situation in Ghana.

Tonight’s address will be the 19th of its kind.

The address, expected to be delivered from the Jubilee House, will focus on outlining measures taken by government so far against the spread of Coronavirus.

It is scheduled for 8:00pm, according to information released by the President on his official Facebook page.

By Melvin Tarlue