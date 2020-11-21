Alavanyo Chief Endorses Nana, NPP

The Paramount Chief of the Alavanyo Traditional Area, Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, has endorsed the candidatures of President Akufo-Addo and Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu.

This is the result of the various ongoing projects in the area.

Speaking at the commissioning of a Tsatsadu mini hydro plant in Alavanyo which would add 45kilowatts of electricity to the national grid, an over joyous Togbega Atakora could not hide his excitement at the completion of the project.

He expressed the wish that if he knew how to dance and sing in praise of Akufo-Addo and his NPP administration he would have done so to show his appreciation and that of his people.

That notwithstanding, he promised that he and the chiefs and people of Alavanyo will not bite the hand that is feeding them with development.

He said “There is a proverb that, the one who feeds you do not bite his hands. So if Peter Amewu is feeding us, we will not bite his fingers.”

This was because they know how to show appreciation to those that do them good.

He listed the provision of streetlights, construction of roads, creation if jobs for the youth as some of the projects the government and John Peter Amewu have provided them.

He also said the Tsatsadu Micro Hydro Power Staion has seen the light of dey after many years, due to the key role played by the Energy Minister and the President.

The chief equally thanked government for its handling of the perennial Nkonya-Alavanyo clashes which he said has let to relative peace in the area and among the two communities.

For that reason, he said he could now sleep with both eyes closed and that he is enjoying relative peace under Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

He could not help thanking the President enough.

It is for this reason he pledged he and his peoples unflinching support for the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration to enable them do more for the area.

Togbega Atakora however asked government to construct the road that leads to the site in Behinase since the hydro project has not only become a tourist attraction but for study purposes.

President Akufo-Addo asked the chiefs and people of Alavanyo to keep to their promised to vote for the NPP in the coming elections.

He also promised to construct the road leading to the Tsatsadu mini hydro plant, but not without a charge for managers, the chiefs and people of the area to help preserve the project.

Chief Executive of Bui Power Authority (BPA), Fred Oware said the project was undertaken by purely by Ghanaians and that when given the opportunity, they will do similar projects at the Wli Falls and other places.

Energy Minister and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe could not but asked Ghanaians to consider the various development projects spread across the country and give Akufo-Addo another four more years to do more

President Akufo-Addo later inspected the ongoing Hohoe Stadoum project.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu & Fred Duodu