Ameyaw-Akumfi Lacing Boots For NPP National Chairmanship Job

An ex-minister of Ports, Harbours and Railways, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, is said to be lacing his boots to contest the NPP National Chairmanship race when the party opens nominations.

Sources say the former Techiman North Member of Parliament, is coming onboard with unity as his catchphrase.

He is also seeking to ensure commitment and discipline among the ranks and file of the NPP for victory in 2024.

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi hails from the Bono East Region.

He is believed to have a track record of dedicated service to the NPP, having held and served the party at various levels including serving as the backbone of the Anti-UniGov Movement on the campus of University of Cape Coast through to PFP and now NPP.

Profile

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi is an educationist.

He was born on January 21, 1945 in Techiman into the Ohene Ameyaw royal family to his father, Nana Akumfi Ameyaw III, then the Omanhene of Techiman Traditional Area and the Chief proponent for the creation of the erstwhile Brong-Ahafo Region in the year 1959.

He had his primary and middle school education at Nkwaeso and Techiman Methodist schools respectively.

He attended the Adisadel College in Cape-Coast in 1959 for his GCE ‘O’ and ‘A’ Levels before entering the University of Ghana in 1965, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (Zoology & Biochemistry) in 1968, Bachelor of Science (BSc Hons) in 1969 and MSc (Zoology) in 1970.

Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi pursued further education at the University of Michigan in 1972 and obtained a Master of Science (MSc.) in Zoology and PhD in Zoology in 1976.

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi is well known in academia with over 30 years involvement, lectureship and evolutionary educational policy and reforms.

He started his career as a young lecturer at the University of Cape Coast in 1970.

Inspired by his penchant for success, he rose through the ranks within a short space of time to become Senior Lecturer, Associate Professor and full professorship in 1991.

He was appointed as the Head of the Zoology Department in 1987 and in the same year, became the coordinator for the Semester and Course Unit System, which was first introduced into university education in Ghana by the University of Cape Coast and integrated into the academic registry of Universities in the country.

He coordinated the production of academic programmes for the University College of Education Winneba (UCEW). He was the leader of delegation of UCC/UEW to the University of Eastern Washington, USA, for the establishment of linkage and exchange programmes for the benefit of faculty and students.

Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi was appointed a policy advisor to the Ministry of Education and was a member of the Education Minister’s team to North Carolina State University for the establishment of linkages among universities within the ‘Triangle’.

He was a one time Director General of Ghana Education Service as well as Minister of Education.

By Melvin Tarlue