Prince Philip Funeral Set For April 17

April 10, 2021

The Buckingham Palace has announced funeral details of the late Prince Philip.

According to the Palace in a statement, the mortal remains of Prince Philip would be laid to rest on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the Windsor Castle on Friday, April 9, 2021, aged 99.

He and the Queen were married for 73 years.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard and dressed with a wreath of flowers, is resting in the private chapel at Windsor Castle, where it will remain until the day of the funeral,” the statement noted.

By Melvin Tarlue

