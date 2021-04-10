Prince Philip Funeral Set For April 17

The Buckingham Palace has announced funeral details of the late Prince Philip.

According to the Palace in a statement, the mortal remains of Prince Philip would be laid to rest on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Details of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Funeral have been announced. The service will take place: ◾️on Saturday 17 April 2021 ◾️at 3pm ◾️in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Find out more: https://t.co/jjzBksqxeu pic.twitter.com/8tj5oBJPQn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2021

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the Windsor Castle on Friday, April 9, 2021, aged 99.

He and the Queen were married for 73 years.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard and dressed with a wreath of flowers, is resting in the private chapel at Windsor Castle, where it will remain until the day of the funeral,” the statement noted.

The plans for the funeral are in line with His Royal Highness’s own personal wishes. The occasion will recognise and celebrate The Duke’s life and more than 70 years of service to The Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/cDEx5nGbcc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2021

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue