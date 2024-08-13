Asakaa Boys To Hold Concert In London

Asakaa Boys

The Asakaa Boys, one of Ghana’s finest music groups, are preparing for their highly anticipated music concert in London scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The Clapham Grand in London would be the centre of attraction come August 24 as the multi-talented music group prepares to thrill fans with some ‘Kumerican’ music vibes.

The concert dubbed “Asakaa Genz” would feature performances from Beeztrap KOTM, O’kenneth, Jay Bhad, City Boy, Skyface SDW, Kwaku DMC, and Reggie on the eve of Bank Holiday.

The concert, sponsored by Pay Angel Money, is being organised in collaboration with Bizzle Entertainment.

Mr. Berny Sarfo, CEO of Bizzle Entertainment, mentioned in an interview the importance of promoting Ghanaian drill music in the diaspora and believes the Asakaa Boys could pull a massive crowd.

“We are doing this for the Ghanaian music culture, and with the Asakaa Boys headlining the show in London, hopefully it will become a big success. Music fans will have their money worth it, with some surprise guest artistes on the day of the concert,” he said.