Boost For Cyber, Digital Security

Emmanuel Adinkra, GISF founder and president

The West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) and the Mott Foundation have recognised the work of the Ghana Internet Safety Foundation (GISF) with a grant.

The foundation, which is dedicated to promoting internet safety and digital literacy across Ghana, will be able to support law enforcement officers and state prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office and the Ghana Police Service with critical skills for effective cybercrime investigation and prosecution.

It will provide hands-on training in Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (CSEA) investigations, justice for cybercrime victims, advanced digital security, threat detection, online safety, financial sextortion, and cybercrime awareness.

Additionally, the initiative will launch a public awareness campaign on sextortion and cybercrime.

This initiative aims to empower law enforcement and prosecutors while raising public awareness about digital safety.

Both GISF and WACSI/Mott Foundation are dedicated to enhancing Ghana’s digital security landscape through education and community outreach.

Emmanuel Adinkra, President of the Ghana Internet Safety Foundation said in appreciation, “We are deeply appreciative of the support from the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) and the Mott Foundation. This grant will enable us to significantly enhance the skills of Ghana’s law enforcement officers and prosecutors in tackling cybercrime and ensuring justice for victims.

Over two thousand direct and indirect beneficiaries will be impacted by the training. Together, we can create a safer digital environment for all Ghanaians.”

Mrs. Nana Asantewa Afadzinu, Executive Director of WACSI, also said, “When addressing civic space issues, we must remain vigilant, utilising technology to both protect and empower ourselves to effectively carry out our responsibilities.”

By Clifford Owusu