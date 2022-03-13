Asiedu Nketia Runs From Campaign Posters

General Secretary of NDC, Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has denied some posters having his pictures and that of the logo of the party vying for national chairmanship position.

The NDC Scribe who is allegedly testing waters for his next step in his political career in a sharp move has come out to say he has not authorised anyone to campaign or project him as a candidate for any of the national executive slots or the flagbearer position within the party.

Interesting, it’s out there that Mr Nketia is eyeing the National Chairmanship position. He was even said to had photoshoot session to project himself prior to the 2020 elections when Mahama was looking for a running mate, but he said he has not authorised the publication of any campaign posters in his name.

In a statement, he smartly reminds the party members that while thanking those who count him worthy of these positions, the NDC is a party of laws and has time for all its internal processes.

He noted that in his position as the General Secretary of the party, he is in charge of monitoring and enforcing the rules of engagement in all internal party elections to ensure fairness to everyone and, therefore, it is unethical for him to be seen breaching the same laws that he is enforcing against other members at the lower echelons of the party.

Below is the full statement:

BY Daniel Bampoe