Bawumia Engages Delegates In 4 Ablekuma Constituencies In Accra

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is engaging with delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) from four additional constituencies in Accra today, Tuesday, June 20.

The constituencies are Ablekuma South, Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma North, and Ablekuma West.

This engagement provides an opportunity for delegates to personally interact with Dr. Bawumia and understand his motivations for seeking the leadership position within the NPP.

Dr. Bawumia’s engagement with party delegates in the Greater Accra Region marks the beginning of his campaign for the NPP’s Presidential candidacy. Through these interactions, he aims to establish direct communication with party members and share his vision for leading the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.

On Friday, June 16, Dr. Bawumia successfully filed his nomination forms, taking a significant step towards becoming the NPP’s Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

His nomination was met with excitement and anticipation, with his wife, Samira Bawumia, and prominent party members accompanying him.

Prior to filing his forms, Dr. Bawumia expressed his intentions to contest the NPP Presidential Primary through a tweet and sought the support of party members.

During the nomination filing, he was joined by Minister of Public Enterprises Joseph Cudjoe, former Member of Parliament for Tema East Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP Sam Pyne, Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, and Sports Minister Yusif Mustapha.

As the deadline for nominations for the party’s Presidential candidate approaches on June 24, all attention is now focused on the NPP headquarters in Accra. Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team released a statement expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming contest and his dedication to the success of the NPP.

He called on party members to unite behind his candidacy and work together to secure victory in the 2024 Presidential elections.

To participate in the flagbearer elections, aspiring Presidential Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000.00) through a Banker’s Draft.

Dr. Bawumia’s announcement has set the stage for an exciting and highly anticipated contest against other potential candidates within the NPP.

With his significant contributions to the party’s wins in the 2016 and 2020 elections, Dr. Bawumia has established himself as a strong candidate for the NPP Presidency.

By Vincent Kubi