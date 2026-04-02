Bawumia Engages With NPP UK Branch

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

During his engagement with members of the United Kingdom (UK) branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) early this week, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia reaffirmed his commitment to fostering unity within the party as it prepares for the 2028 general election.

During the meeting, the flagbearer underscored the importance of reconciliation and cohesion following recent electoral setbacks, noting that a united front will be critical to the party’s future success.

He assured members that deliberate efforts would be made to address internal divisions and strengthen collaboration across all levels of the party.

The engagement forms part of a broader strategy to reorganise and reposition the NPP, with particular emphasis on mobilising support from the diaspora, which remains a key pillar in the party’s activities and outreach.

Dr. Bawumia’s message reflects a forward-looking approach aimed at rebuilding confidence within the party and enhancing its competitiveness ahead of the 2028 elections.