World Carnival Commission Appoints New Leaders

The World Carnival Commission has appointed several members of its Ghana branch as ambassadors to support global collaboration and cultural exchange.

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‎They include Vincent Boakye, President;

‎Martin Kwaku Bedzra, Vice President;

‎Eric Ohene-Larbi, Patron; Andrew Kofi Duodu, PRO; Philip Fiifi Buckman, Patron;

‎Denis Kobina Duodu, Patron; Kwame Obeng, Patron; and Dodzi Foli, Secretary.

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‎These ambassadors will act as cultural connectors, fostering collaboration, exchanging knowledge, participating in international engagements, and ensuring the preservation of traditions while promoting innovation and sustainable growth.

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‎Black Star Carnival

‎The National Federation of Masqueraders and Fancy Dress of Ghana (NFMFD) unveiled the Black Star Carnival, inviting a team from the World Carnival Commission (WCC) to Ghana to facilitate the planning, development, and implementation of the event.

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‎Speaking in an interview shortly after the unveiling in Accra, Dodzi Foli, Secretary of the Federation, explained that the visit of the WCC team was funded due to the significance the Federation attaches to the sector.

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‎”We thought it necessary to bring the World Carnival Commission team to Ghana to guide, direct, and help organize the Black Star Carnival to ensure its success,” he said.

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‎”We have brought global expertise to make the Black Star Carnival a unique event, bringing the world to Ghana under one umbrella body,” Mr. Foli added.

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‎He further stated that the Federation is a national body established to professionalize, regulate, and elevate masquerade and fancy dress arts into a sustainable cultural industry.

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‎”Our main aim is to coordinate activities, improve artistic standards, ensure safety, and support structured growth across the country,” he explained, adding that the Federation seeks to unify diverse regional traditions into a single national vision, building a cohesive Ghanaian masquerade brand that respects local identity while meeting international standards.

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‎Mr. Foli emphasized that masquerade should be recognized as a powerful medium for education and national engagement, addressing social issues such as cultural identity, youth discipline, and creative entrepreneurship.

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‎ Job Creation

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‎Mr. Andrew Kofi Duodu, Public Relations Officer for the Federation, said the initiative focuses on continuous content creation, positioning masquerade as a year-round cultural product while supporting youth employment and skills development.

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‎”Ghana’s masquerade and fancy dress traditions remain among the nation’s most powerful cultural expressions, combining color, discipline, music, and symbolism,” he said.

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‎Mr. Duodu added that the Carnival would create a significant number of jobs, both temporary and permanent, including positions for **event staff (security, hospitality, logistics), costume designers and producers, artists (music and entertainment), food vendors, marketing and protection officers, and tourism and hospitality personnel.

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‎He cited examples from the Caribbean, where carnival events generate thousands of jobs directly and indirectly, such as in *Trinidad and Tobago, where carnivals contribute significantly to the national economy.

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‎”In Ghana, the Black Star Carnival would create opportunities for young people to develop skills and earn income, helping to address unemployment,” Mr. Duodu said.

‎ Youth Empowerment

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‎Mr. Martin Kwaku Bedzra Vice President of the Federation, highlighted the importance of investing in youth through the Carnival initiative. He noted that training and mentorship in costume design, music production, scholarships, grants, internships, apprenticeship programs, and youth-led carnival events* would empower young people to engage in the cultural economy and develop valuable skills.

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‎”The Black Star Carnival initiative will create avenues for young people to actively participate in carnival culture while enhancing their skill sets,” he said.

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‎Carnival Digitization

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‎Mr. Eric Ohene Larbi, Patron of the Federation, explained that digitization is transforming how carnivals are experienced. Examples include:

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‎* *Virtual Carnival Events(live streaming concerts, parades, competitions)

‎* Online Ticketing (platforms for ticket sales, registration, and payments)

‎* Carnival Apps (event schedules, maps, and interactive experiences)

‎* *Social Media Engagement (Instagram, TikTok, Twitter)

‎* Digital Costume Design (software for designing and showcasing costumes)

‎* Virtual Reality (VR) Experiences for attendees

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‎ Government and Institutional Support

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‎The WCC team visited Parliament*and engaged with state agencies, including the Ministry of Tourism, National Commission on Culture, National Youth Authority, Office of the President, Diaspora Affairs, Black Star Experience Office, and Ghana Tourism Authority,

‎ as part of efforts to implement the Black Star Carnival as Ghana’s national carnival.

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‎Parliament welcomed the initiative and pledged support, noting that the collaboration would help project the Black Star Carnival and put Ghana on the global cultural map